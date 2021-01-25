national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 3:05 AM

EC rolls out digital voter I-cards

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 3:05 AM

The Election Commission on Monday rolled out the electronic version of the voters’ photo identity card which can be stored on mobile phones and downloaded on personal computers.

The e-voter card, available in the PDF format which cannot be edited, can be self-printed and laminated by the voter when required.

With its formal launch on Monday, electors in poll-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry can use e-voter card on polling days. Elections are due in these states and the union territory in April-May.

The conventional ‘PV’ physical voter card would continue to be in use.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched the e-EPIC programme and distributed e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters here to mark the National Voters’ Day.

The e-elector photo identity card is a non-editable digital version of the elector photo identity card and can be saved in facilities such as digital locker as well as can be printed in the PDF format.

