ED books Shabir Shah's wife

The Enforcement Directorate has made Hurriyat leader Shabir Shah’s wife, Bilquis Shah, an accused in a 2005 money laundering case against Shah and Mohammad Aslam Wani for alleged financing to cause unrest in J&K.

The probe agency named her as an accused in its supplementary charge sheet filed in the case on Wednesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana will take up the matter on November 10.

In the charge sheet filed by ED’s special public prosecutors N K Matta and Rajeev Awasthi, the probe agency said that Bilquis Shah, along with Shabir Shah had received Rs 2.08 crore from Aslam Wani.

The ED said Shabir Shah was the main accused named in the charge sheet as he was the conspirator who had devised the whole scheme of money laundering by obtaining illicit funds from outside India to further the nefarious designs of causing unrest in J&K.

The charge sheet has been filed under sections 3 and 4 (money laundering) of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency had earlier filed charge sheet against Shabir Shah and Aslam Wani.