Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated on 1st August

Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind today announced that Eid Al Adha shall be celebrated on 1st August.

“The moon has not been sighted in Delhi and there was no report of moon from any part of the Country. Maulana Muizuddin Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind, has therefore, declared that the 1st Zil Hijja, the twelveth lunar month falls on 23rd July,2020. Thus Eid-ul-Adha shall be celebrated on Saturday 1st of August, 2020,” Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the first day of Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across Pakistan on August 1 Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced on Tuesday evening. The announcement was preceded by meetings of the moon-sighting committee and other zonal committees in all provincial capitals of the country.