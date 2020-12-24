Employ local youth in power projects: Jitendra to NHPC

Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jitendra Singh Thursday asked the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) authorities to employ only local youth in the recently-launched Government of India (GoI)-funded power projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Singh said non-local youth should be engaged only in situations where a suitable or eligible candidate is not available locally for a particular job.

The statement said that in a meeting with Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) NHPC, A K Singh, the MoS PMO said that during his two-day visit to Kishtwar, which will have at least five major new power projects Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kewar, Dul Hasti-II and revived Ratle, a common expectation among the youth was that they should be given priority in getting employment in these projects.

It said that the MoS PMO had directed the district administration of Kishtwar to coordinate with the management of these projects and the companies engaged in these projects to ensure that local youth should not have grievance that they were being ignored for jobs.