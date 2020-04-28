Ensure critical health services like dialysis, blood transfusion are not denied: Centre to States/UTs

Centre on Tuesday asked all States and Union territories to ensure that health facilities, especially in the private sector, remain functional and those needing critical healthcare such as dialysis, blood transfusion and chemotherapy are not denied such services amid the ongoing lockdown.

In a letter to chief secretaries of all States and Union territories, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan also drew attention to reports of many hospitals and clinics insisting on a COVID-19 test before providing services and asserted that such tests be conducted only as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

While it is the need of the hour to keep the health systems in a state of readiness to surmount any possible surge in coronavirus cases, it is also important that the non-COVID essential services are also provided to those who need them, Sudan said.

The Health Secretary asked the chief secretaries or administrators to allay the fears, alleviate uncertainty and to ensure that all the health facilities, especially those in the private sector, both clinics and hospitals, remain functional.

It should be ensured that anyone needing any essential critical services, including dialysis, blood transfusion chemotherapy and institutional deliveries, is not denied such services, the letter said.

She said reports have been received in the ministry that many hospitals in the private sector are hesitating in providing critical services such as dialysis, blood transfusion, chemotherapy and institutional deliveries to their regular patients either on account of fear of contracting COVID-19 or they are keeping their hospitals or clinics closed.

“It is also noticed that at many places the hospitals/ clinics are insisting on a COVID-19 test before providing the services,” the Health Secretary said in the letter. She also cited the Home Ministry order dated April 15 that provisioned that all health services should remain functional during the period of lockdown.