Entrance exams only after lockdown ends: HRD Ministry

The entrance exams to different technical education courses will be held only when the lockdown ends, the Human Resource Development Ministry said on Monday.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Monday that exams like Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and management courses will be held only when the situation normalises.

Pointing out that the entrance exams for technical courses have only been postponed, the Minister appealed to the students not to panic in the given situation but rather utilise the time they have gained due to the lockdown to prepare well for the coming exams.

He pointed out that study material had been made available online for the benefit of students across the country.