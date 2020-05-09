Evaluation for CBSE exams to be done at home by teachers

Evaluation for Class 10, 12 board exams will be done by teachers at their homes and 3,000 schools have been identified as exam centres to deliver

the answer sheets to them, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Saturday.



The move comes following a nod by the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) to resume the evaluation work by having the exam centres deliver the answer sheets to the evaluators’ homes.

The transportation of answer sheets, however, will be allowed in areas other than containment zones. The evaluation of the answer sheets has been delayed due to a nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The pending board exams will be held from

July 1 to 15 in 29 subjects crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions. The results for the 29 Class 12 exams will most likely be announced by August-end, before the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) declare the merit list for JEE-Advanced.

The IIT counselling process hinges on when CBSE and respective state boards announce results for the Class 12 board exams. To seek admission to one of the IITs, aspirants who have cleared JEE Advanced should also have scored at least 75 per cent marks in their board exams. JEE-Advanced has been scheduled on August 23. JEEMains, which is also considered as a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced, is scheduled from July 18-23, while NEET is scheduled on July 26.