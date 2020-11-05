national, Today's Paper
GK News Network
West Bengal,
UPDATED: November 5, 2020, 11:00 PM

Everything is going fine in Kashmir: Amit Shah

GK News Network
West Bengal,
UPDATED: November 5, 2020, 11:00 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said “everything is going fine” in Kashmir and “all claims of violence have fallen flat now.”

“Sab kuch theek chal raha hai (everything is going fine),” Shah said in reference to Jammu and Kashmir, in an exclusive conversation with India Today.

Trending News
File Photo

Militant killed in ongoing Pampore gunfight

Statehood for J&K: Bhim Singh seeks President's intervention

Greater Kashmir

NC appoints Shabir Ahmad as VP legal affairs

Urs of Hazrat Mir Muhammad Hamadani (RA) | Farooq Abdullah greets people

Shah is on a two-day trip to West Bengal’s Bankura district. The trip comes six months ahead of the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections where the BJP will be facing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress on the one side and the Congress-Left alliance on the other.

During the conversation Shah answered several key questions. Responding to a question about the Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister said, “All development is going on there (J&K). All claims of violence etc fall flat now.”

Just earlier this week, J&K Election Commissioner KK Sharma announced the dates for the District Development Council (DDC) elections. This will be the first major political activity in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir since Abrogation of Article 370 last year.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Midnight blaze damages historic Pathar Masjid in Srinagar

File Photo

Militant killed in ongoing Pampore gunfight

Representational Pic

Provision of SARFAESI Act empowering DMs to attach secured assets of borrowers directory: SC

SDSJK lauds DHSK efforts to resume routine oral health services

The election commissioner said the DDC elections will take place in eight phases starting November 28. The final phase will be held on December 19 of this year.

While interacting with India Today, Union Minister also said in reference to claims of Chinese incursion, “Not even an inch of India’s land gone.”

Shah also seemed confident of electoral victories both in poll-bound Bihar and in West Bengal next year.

Related News