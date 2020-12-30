Explore innovative ways to make govt offices paperless: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday advocated exploration of innovative solutions to make government offices run in paperless and contactless mode for the safety of every citizen amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that it will also help in making administrative processes more eco-friendly.

Speaking after the presentation of ‘Digital India Awards 2020’ via videoconference, Kovind said: “We must also leverage technology and ICT-driven innovative solutions to aid economic inclusiveness and social transformation even in the remotest corners of our country.”

Noting that a large segment of our population is still not able to derive the benefits of digital devices and services, the President said that the number of such people needs to be minimised by extending digital access to them through effective innovations. “This will make our digital revolution more inclusive,” said the President. “Thus, the Digital India initiative of the government should continue to strive towards reducing the digital divide.”