Farmer issue rocks Parliament

The government on Tuesday asserted in Lok Sabha that it was ready to discuss issues related to farmers both inside and outside Parliament amid vociferous protests by the Opposition which forced repeated adjournments of both the Houses. Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday without transacting substantial business as the Congress and other opposition members created an uproar demanding discussion on the issue of farmers’ protest over the three new farm laws.

In Lok Sabha, opposition members mainly from the Congress, DMK and the Trinamool Congress rushed to the Well of the House demanding repeal of the three “black” laws.

Members of the Shiv Sena were seen raising slogans from the aisles. Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal was also seen holding a poster demanding repeal of the contentious agriculture legislations.