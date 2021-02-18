national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 1:07 AM

Farmers stage nationwide 'rail roko'

Agitating farmer groups on Thursday held a four-hour nationwide ‘rail roko’ agitation with the railways saying there was negligible impact on services though some trains were stopped by officials at stations as a precautionary measure.

In Punjab and Haryana, farmers at several places squatted on railway tracks which led to disruption in normal movement of trains on some routes.

Protests were also staged at some places in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka in response to the call by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions which is spearheading the agitation against the three farm laws.

However, in many states, it was a low-key affair. The SKM called the blockade “peaceful and successful”.

