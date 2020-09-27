Farooq calls up Sukhbir, hails his stand against farm bills

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday called up SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and praised him for taking a stand against the farm bills.

The NC chief also backed the Shiromani Akali Dal’s demand for inclusion of Punjabi in the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill.

Praising the “courageous and principled stand” taken by the SAD, the NC chief said: “In doing so, you are not only living up to the glorious legacy of your party but have also provided a ray of hope to the farmers and other beleaguered sections of society in the country”. According to a statement issued by the SAD here, Abdullah said that he was proud of his “long association with the Akali movements as a regional party committed to the setting up of a genuinely federal structure in the country.”