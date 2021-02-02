First centre for Wetland conservation launched

The Union government has announced to establish India’s first Centre for Wetland Conservation and Management (CWCM) on the occasion of World Wetland Day on Tuesday.

Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, informed about the establishment of the centre during a virtual launch event organised on Tuesday. The CWCM would be annexed to the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Chennai, an institution under the Ministry of Forest and Climate Change (MoF&CC).

“The dedicated centre which has been launched today would address specific research needs and knowledge gaps and will aid in the application of integrated approaches for conservation, management and wise use of the wetlands,” he said.