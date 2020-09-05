First ever cannabis medicine project coming up in Jammu

The first ever cannabis medicine project will soon be set up in Jammu with Canadian collaboration, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

The Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office said it is the first major foreign investment in Jammu and Kashmir after it became a Union Territory (UT).

The first ever cannabis medicine project will be set up with the collaboration of Canada at Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) in Jammu, he said in a statement.

The minister said special permission had to be obtained to produce the pain-relief medicine for patients suffering from cancer, diabetes, etc., using cannabis, which is otherwise restricted for use because of narcotic drug abuse.

The medicine prepared from this plant can be utilised even for export to other countries, he said.

Singh also reviewed the progress of the construction of north India’s first biotech industrial park in Kathua near Jammu.

A few other projects are also being set up through the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Union Ministry of Science and Technology in the UT, he said.