national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 3:17 AM

First ever cannabis medicine project coming up in Jammu

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 3:17 AM
File Pic
File Pic

The first ever cannabis medicine project will soon be set up in Jammu with Canadian collaboration, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

The Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office said it is the first major foreign investment in Jammu and Kashmir after it became a Union Territory (UT).

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives; J&K toll 835

CRPF trooper wounded in grenade attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

J&K reports highest single-day spike of 1617 covid-19 cases, total 47542

Image Source: Twitter

Weapons recovered from truck near Jawahar tunnel seemingly meant for new militant recruits: Police Officer

The first ever cannabis medicine project will be set up with the collaboration of Canada at Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) in Jammu, he said in a statement.

The minister said special permission had to be obtained to produce the pain-relief medicine for patients suffering from cancer, diabetes, etc., using cannabis, which is otherwise restricted for use because of narcotic drug abuse.

The medicine prepared from this plant can be utilised even for export to other countries, he said.

Latest News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives; J&K toll 835

CRPF trooper wounded in grenade attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

J&K reports highest single-day spike of 1617 covid-19 cases, total 47542

Image Source: Twitter

Weapons recovered from truck near Jawahar tunnel seemingly meant for new militant recruits: Police Officer

Singh also reviewed the progress of the construction of north India’s first biotech industrial park in Kathua near Jammu.

A few other projects are also being set up through the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Union Ministry of Science and Technology in the UT, he said.

Related News