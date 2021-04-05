Foreign training for bureaucrats suspended

The Centre has decided that foreign training of bureaucrats will continue to be suspended “until further orders”.

The Personnel Ministry had in June last year said that there won’t be any foreign training during 2020-21 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), cadre controlling authorities (ministries concerned) and central training institutes conduct foreign training or have international component as part of the overall training programme for civil servants.

“In this regard, all Cadre Controlling Authorities (CCAs) and Central Training Institutes (CTls) are informed that no foreign training shall be conducted until further orders,” the ministry said in its order dated April 1.

However, under exceptional circumstances, if it is felt necessary to conduct any foreign training, prior approval of the DoPT may be obtained, it said.