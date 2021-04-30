Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee dies of COVID

Former Attorney General and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with COVID-19, family sources said. The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

He was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi after getting infected with COVID-19. A senior lawyer and Padma Vibhushan recipient, Soli Sorabjee was involved in many landmark Supreme Court cases and argued for free speech and press freedom, limiting the police power of the state and a vibrant democracy protected from overreach by Prime Ministers and Governors.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna was among those who paid tribute to Soli Sorabjee. ” Sad news. One of our legal luminaries and human rights activists, Soli Sorabjee, passed away. May his soul rest in peace,” the Chief Justice said.