Free supply of PDS pulses under PMGAY to speed up in 1st week of May

Distribution of free pulses to 20 crore PDS households across the country will speed up in the first week of May as the massive operation of transportation and milling of 5.88 lakh tonne of pulses for the same is underway, the government said on Saturday.

Most of the beneficiaries will receive the quota for the first month within April or latest by the first week of May. Several states would be able to distribute pulses for all three months in the first go itself, it said.

For the remaining states, the efforts are being made to complete the distribution for all three months within May itself, preferably within the third week of May, it added.

Nearly a month back, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced free distribution of 1 kg pulses for three months to each householder registered with public distribution system (PDS) under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana (PMGAY) to ensure protein needs of the poor during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“While, as on date, about 30,000 tonnes of pulses have been distributed, this would speed up in the first week of May,” the Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

While the monthly requirement of pulses is about 1.96 lakh tonne under the PMGAY, about 1.45 lakh tonne of milled and cleaned pulses have so far been offered to states for distribution through PDS, also called ration shops. About one-third of the monthly requirement of pulses has been taken by states and union territories to final destinations for distribution, it said.