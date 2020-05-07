Fresh returnees from abroad may opt for paid quarantine, isolation facilities: Health ministry

Returnees from abroad, suspect or confirmed cases of COVID-19 or their contacts coming from outside India may opt for paid facilities such as hotels, service apartments and lodges for self-quarantine or isolation if they do not have requisite space at home, the Union Health ministry said on Thursday.

In the ‘Additional guidelines for quarantine of returnees from abroad/contacts/ isolation of suspect or confirmed cases in private facilities’, released on Thursday evening, the ministry said there are large number of facilities such as hotels, service apartments and lodges which are “unoccupied due to impact of COVID-19 on travel and tourism”.

“There are also instances where people who don’t have requisite space at home may opt for such facilities,” the ministry said.

This is likely to reduce the pressure on the family, give comfort to the person, and protect the family members and immediate neighbourhood, it stated.

The guidelines were issued after the government initiated the process of bringing back stranded Indians from a few countries.

According to the standard operating procedures, the quarantine and isolation facility will not co-exist and these facilities will offer single room on pay basis to contacts or cases with attached washrooms. The tariff for the accommodation and services shall be fixed by the facility in consultation with the state government and widely publicised.