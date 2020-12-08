Full potential of SAARC can only be realised in atmosphere free of terror: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the full potential of SAARC can only be realised in an atmosphere free of terror and violence, even as his Nepali counterpart K P Oli pitched for an early convening of the summit of the eight-member regional grouping.

Modi, in his message on the occasion of the 36th charter day of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation), also called for commitment to defeat the forces that “support and nurture terrorism”.

“The full potential of SAARC can only be realised in an atmosphere free of terror and violence. On this 36th SAARC Charter Day, let us re-commit ourselves to defeating the forces that support and nurture terrorism, and to work collectively towards a secure and prosperous South Asia,” the Prime Minister said. Modi also said India remains committed to an “integrated, connected, secure and prosperous” South Asia, and will continue to support the economic, technological, cultural and social development of the region.