Future wars would be more violent, unpredictable: Gen Rawat

Stating that cyber attacks would dominate future warfare, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said future wars would be more violent and unpredictable.

“Major armed forces must be prepared for future warfare with these changed characteristics as future wars would be more violent and unpredictable,” Gen Rawat said while speaking at a seminar organised by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS).

He said despite this change the soldiers would remain the primary assets.

Gen Rawat said cyberspace was likely to be fiercely contested in future wars with threats of cyber attacks on critical national infrastructure. He said one of the key battle zones would be the information domain, with the constant battle of these narratives attempting to shape perceptions across the world. He said in future even the conventional conflicts were likely to have large asymmetric components as technologies become the key drivers of future wars.