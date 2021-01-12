Give question bank to students: Parliamentary panel

A parliamentary panel on Tuesday suggested to the Education Ministry that a “big question bank” should be given to students of classes 10 and 12 in advance, out of which selected ones will come in the board exams, in a move aimed at mitigating their learning gap in wake of COVID19, sources said.

Panel chairman BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe suggested that the ministry should have promoted, through advertisements and other mediums, classes for various subjects conducted by Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) on different platforms, they said.

The panel also backed Sahasrabuddhe’s suggestion for the creation of a “big question bank” of all subjects on the basis of which questions should be asked in exams, especially for 10th and 12th board classes, the sources said, adding this question bank should be given in advance to students before the exams.