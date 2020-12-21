Global Covid-19 cases top 76.7 million

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 76.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.69 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 76,789,781 and 1,692,578, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 17,840,000 and 317,667, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,031,223, while the country’s death toll soared to 145,477.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,238,600), Russia (2,821,125), France (2,529,756), the UK (2,046,161), Turkey (2,024,601), Italy (1,953,185), Spain (1,797,236), Argentina (1,541,285), Germany (1,514,780), Colombia (1,507,222), Mexico (1,320,545), Poland (1,202,700) and Iran (1,158,384), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 186,764.