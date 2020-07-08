GoM to meet on Thursday to review Covid situation

With the number of coronavirus cases zooming past the 7-lakh mark in India, the Group of Ministers (GoM) will hold a meeting to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the country at the Nirman Bhawan here on Thursday.

The last high-level meeting was held on June 27 to review, monitor and evaluate the evolving situation. The meeting was chaired by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan through video conferencing. During the meeting, it was stated that 85.5 per cent of active cases and 87 per cent of total deaths were reported from eight states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.