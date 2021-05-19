Government directs WhatsApp to roll back new privacy policy, warns of action

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has again directed WhatApp to withdraw its much controversial revised privacy policy and has warned action against the platform.

According to official sources, in its notice to the company, the ministry has said that there are various options available for the messaging platform under Indian law.

The government has told WhatsApp to respond to its concerns by May 25.

Noting that many Indian users depend on WhatsApp for communicating on a daily basis, the ministry said that it is irresponsible for WhatsApp to leverage position in Indian market to impose unfair terms and conditions.