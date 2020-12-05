Government-farmers talks |No breakthrough after five rounds

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday even after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws and went on a ‘maunvrat’ seeking a clear ‘yes or no’ reply, forcing the Centre to call for another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock.

After more than four hours of discussions with three union ministers and senior officials, farmer leaders said the government sought more time for internal consultations to present a final proposal in the next meeting to resolve the issue.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, however, said the government wanted some firm suggestions from the 40 farmer leaders present in the meeting on their key concerns and hoped that a resolution would be reached with their cooperation.

The representatives of thousands of agitating farmers, who are sitting on various borders of the national capital since November 26, said their protest will continue and their call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8 that has also been supported by trade unions and various other organisations — a day before the sixth round of talks — would be observed with full force.

Tomar, who led the talks from the government side along with Railway, Commerce and Food Minister PiyushGoyal and Minister of State for Commerce SomParkash, appealed to the unions to send the elderly, women and children back to their homes from the protest sites due to cold weather conditions.

Addressing media after the meeting, the agriculture minister said the government has assured the farmers that procurement at minimum support price will continue and mandis will be strengthened.

“We wanted some firm suggestions from farmer leaders on some key issues, but couldn’t get those in today’s meeting. We will meet again on December 9. We have told them that the government will consider all their concerns and our efforts will be to find a solution,” Tomar said.

“It would have been easier if they had given those suggestions today itself. We will wait for their suggestions,” he added.