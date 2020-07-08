Govt allows Ujjwala beneficiaries time to avail free LPG

The government on Wednesday allowed poor women beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme time till September-end to avail the unclaimed LPG cylinders out of the quota of three free cooking gas bottles that were given as pandemic relief.

The government had in March announced three 14.2-kg LPG cylinders free of cost to about 8 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries from April to June to help them cope with the economic pain of the coronavirus lockdown. But since not all rural and poor households — the principal beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme — consume one cylinder every month, some could not avail their full quota of three cylinders, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters here.