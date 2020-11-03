Govt blocks 12 'pro-Khalistani websites'

The government has ordered to block 12 websites linked to pro-Khalistani outfits, a source aware of the development said on Tuesday.

Some of the blocked websites were being directly operated by outlawed organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), the source said, adding these websites were carrying pro-Khalistani content.

“12 websites have been ordered to be blocked by the Ministry of Electronics and IT under section 69 A of the IT Act. They were supporting pro-Khalistani activities. The order was issued on Monday,” said the source who did not wish to be identified.

The Ministry is the nodal authority for monitoring the cyberspace in India. The banned websites include SFJ4Farmers, pbteam, seva413, pb4u, sadapind, among others with “org” extension. “Your requested URL has been blocked as per the directions received from Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. Please contact administrator for more information,” some of the banned websites said.