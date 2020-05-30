Govt blocks Dutch file sharing website WeTransfer

The government has ordered internet service providers to block computer file sharing website WeTransfer on request of the Delhi Police due to security reasons.

The order issued by the Department of Telecom on May 18 directed all ISP to block two download links on Dutch website WeTransfer and also the entire website www.Wetransfer.Com.

“Delhi Police had requested the IT ministry to block two download links and the entire We Transfer website immediately. Following which orders were issued to the website and links suggested by the Delhi Police,” an official source told PTI.