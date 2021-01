Govt continuously endeavouring to streamline processes for timely promotion: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the Centre is continuously endeavouring to streamline the processes for timely promotion but one of the major hurdles comes from multiple litigations being filed from time to time.

During a meeting with the national delegation of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), he said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every effort is being made to encourage honest and performing officers. “Honesty and performance are given precedence over everything else,” said the Minister of State for Personnel.

The members of the delegation, who have called upon the minister here, discussed service matters related to different departments.

Singh said while several landmark initiatives have been taken to provide a work-friendly environment to officials so that they can perform to the best of their potential, at the same time, technology enabled mechanisms are being evolved for continuous capacity-building of the officials assigned with different responsibilities at different points of time. In this regard, he made a special mention of ‘Mission Karmayogi’ reform recently passed by the Union Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

As far as the promotion and empanelment of officials at different levels are concerned, Singh said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is continuously endeavouring to streamline the processes for timely promotion but one of the major hurdles comes from multiple litigations being filed from time to time, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. He said he has been personally trying to reach out to various employee groups and appeal to them to cooperate in overcoming all these contradictions.