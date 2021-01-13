national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 14, 2021, 1:02 AM

Govt defers polio immunisation programme

The National Polio immunisation programme, as part of which children in the age group of 0-5 years are administered polio drops, has been deferred “till further notice” by the Centre citing “unforeseen activities”.

 The National Immunisation Day (NID), commonly known as Pulse Polio Immunisationprogramme, was scheduled for January 17 across India.

“This is to inform that due to unforeseen activities, it is decided to postpone the scheduled Polio NID (National Immunisation Day) round from January 17, 2021 till further notice,” according to the letter sent to the Principal Secretary in the Health department of all states.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan had said on January 8 that polio immunisation will be carried out on January 17.

