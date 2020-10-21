Govt issues draft rules for Rashtriya Raksha University Act

The Centre has issued draft rules for the Rashtriya Raksha University Act 2020, which was enacted in Parliament’s monsoon session to set up a multi-disciplinary university for imparting education on policing, research and collaboration of various wings of policing, criminal justice system and correctional administration.

According to an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs, suggestions and opinions are sought from the general public on the draft rules, which will be finalised after a month.

The Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat will replace the Raksha Shakti University. While the Raksha Shakti University was a state university, the Rashtriya Raksha University will be a central institute, the Act states.

At present, there are only a few institutions in the country which provide the environment, infrastructure and specialisation for imparting education in police sciences and internal security to meet the demands of modern, citizen-centric policing. Hence, the university will undertake research and impart knowledge in the domain of policing and allied areas to the youth aspiring to join police and security forces at the national level.