UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 1:05 AM

Govt male employees entitled to child care leave: DoPT

UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 1:05 AM
In a major reforms brought by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Central government has entitled male employees of the government to Child Care Leave (CCL).

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the move taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government while briefing about some of the major reforms brought by DoPT.

However, Singh said that the provision and privilege of CCL will be available only for those male employees who happen to be “single male parent”, which may include male employees who are widowers or divorcees or even unmarried and may therefore, be expected to take up the responsibility of child care as a single-handed parent.

In a further relaxation to this provision, Singh informed that an employee on CCL may now leave the head quarter with the prior approval of Competent Authority.

In addition, the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) may be availed by the employee even if he is on Child Care Leave.

Elaborating further, the Minister informed that CCL can be granted at 100 per cent of leave salary for the first 365 days and 80 per cent of leave salary for the next 365 days.

Based on the inputs over a period of time, Singh said, another welfare measure introduced in this regard is that in case of a disabled child, the condition of availing CCL up to the age of 22 years of the child has been removed and now Child Care Leave can be availed by a government servant for a disabled child of any age.

With the personal intervention and indulgence of Prime Minister and his special emphasis on governance reforms, the minister said, it has been possible to make several out-of-box decisions in the DoPT over the last six years.

Basic purpose behind all these decisions has always been to enable a government employee to contribute to the maximum of his potential, although at the same time there will be no leniency or tolerance toward corruption or non-performance, he said.

