national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 10:49 PM

Govt reserves 5 MBBS seats under central pool for children of COVID-19 warriors

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 10:49 PM
File Pic
Representational Photo

The government has decided to reserve five MBBS seats under the central pool for wards of COVID-19 warriors for the academic year 2020-2021.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the move aims to dignify and honour the noble contribution made by COVID-19 warriors who have lost their lives due to the infection or died accidently on account of COVID-19-related duty.

Trending News
File Photo. Source: Twitter

IED recovered in south Kashmir's Kulgam

File Photo of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

J&K people will teach PAGD a lesson in upcoming DDC polls: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

File Photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

J&K Lt Governor assures parties of smooth campaign for upcoming DDC polls

Relatives, friends and locals attend last rites of Mudasir Ali in Chrar-e-Sharif in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday. GK Photo

Condolences pour in for senior Greater Kashmir journalist Mudasir Ali; Omar Abdullah remembers him as 'tenacious reporter'

The Union Health Ministry has introduced a new category, ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’, in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates against central pool MBBS seats.

The selection will be made by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) through online application on the basis of rank obtained in the NEET-2020 conducted by National Testing Agency.

Vardhan said, “This will honour the solemn sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served with selfless dedication for the cause of duty and humanity.”

Latest News
Representational Photo

France expresses interests to explore collaboration opportunities in Northeast, J&K

Photo Source: Needpix.com

Smartwatches could help detect COVID-19 before symptoms appear: Study

Representational Photo

Judicial custody of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid extended till November 23

Representational Photo. Source: Flickr

Probably by 2024, every Indian will get vaccinated: SII

Noting that the definition of “COVID warrior” has been laid down by the government while announcing the insurance package of Rs 50 lakh for them, the minister said,” COVID Warriors are all public healthcare providers including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this.”

“Private hospital staff and retired/volunteer/ local urban bodies/ contracted/ daily wage/ ad-hoc/ outsourced staff requisitioned by states/central hospitals/ autonomous hospitals of central/ states/UTs, AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance (INIs)/ hospitals of central ministries drafted for COVID-19-related responsibilities are all included,” he added.

The state and union territory (UT) government will certify the eligibility for this category.

Related News