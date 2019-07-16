national
Govt stops verification process using Aadhaar for driving license: Gadkari

The government has stopped the process of verification using Aadhhar for driving license, Parliament was informed Monday.

“The Ministry in compliance to the order of the Supreme Court dated September 26, 2018 … Stopped the process of verification using Aadhaar for the Driving Licences,” Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

He said as per the information provided by National Informatics Centre, the “Aadhaar number obtained for Driving Licences are 1,57,93,259”.

Aadhar number obtained for vehicle registrations are 1.65 crore, the minister added. “The process of collection of biometric at the RTOs has been discontinued,” he said.

