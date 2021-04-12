Govt to frame new electricity policy

The Power Ministry has set up an expert panel to prepare the Draft National Electricity Policy 2021.

The Central government, from time to time, in consultation with states, reviews and revises the National Electricity Policy and Tariff Policy under the Electricity Act, 2003.

The government had notified the National Electricity Policy in February 2005. The Working Group on Power for the 12th Plan had made recommendation for amendment in National Electricity Policy in addition to Electricity Act 2003 and Tariff Policy.

The panel will prepare the National Electricity Policy 2021 and will be headed by GireeshPradhan, former Chairman, CERC. Other members include RakeshNath, former Chairman, CEA and ex-member, APTEL, CEA Chairman and representatives of MNRE, states of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat, NitiAayog, heads of NTPC, NHPC, POSOCO, PGCIL and SECI. The Joint Secretary, Power Ministry will be the convener.

The panel may call invitees from industry including IPP, FICCI, CII, Wind Association, Solar Association for the meetings.