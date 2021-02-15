national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 11:16 PM

Govt to set up digital intelligence unit to tackle pesky calls, financial frauds

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 11:16 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The telecom ministry will set up an intelligence unit and a consumer protection system as part of continuing efforts to tackle the menace of pesky calls as well as to take strict action against financial frauds perpetrated using telecom resources.

The move follows a direction from telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who chaired a high level meeting to look at ways to address rising concerns of consumers over unsolicited messages on mobile phones, repeated harassment through SMSes promising loan transactions through fraudulent ways. It is also aimed at making digital transactions more safe and secure.

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

“In the meeting, the Minister of Communication directed officials to take strict action against erring telemarketers and individuals involved in harassment of telecom subscribers. Further, the minister observed that telecom resources are also being used to carry out financial frauds and dupe the common man of his hard-earned money. “Clear directions were issued to the officials to take strict and tangible action to stop such activities immediately,” a statement said on Monday. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) already has regulations in place to check pesky calls. However, several unregistered telemarketers still make calls to people which often also leads to fraudulent incidents.

Related News