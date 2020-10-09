national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 10, 2020, 12:50 AM

Govt to set up first of bamboo clusters in J&K

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 10, 2020, 12:50 AM
File Pic
File Pic

The Centre is planning to set up bamboo clusters across the country and first such initiative will be taken in Jammu and Kashmir, thereby providing direct employment opportunities to about 25,000 people in the union territory, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Singh, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), said around 35 per cent areas in the northeastern states are under the bamboo cultivation and the potential of the grass in the region was not fully utilised till restrictions on its movement were lifted by the Modi government by amending the century-old Indian Forest Act last year.

Trending News
Representational Image

BSNL employee dies after falling from tree in Kupwara

Representational Image

Pak targets civilian areas along LoC, IB in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational Pic

Male body recovered in Hazratbal Srinagar

Representational Pic

Youth found dead at his home in north Kashmir's Sopore

The DoNER ministry plans to set up bamboo clusters across India, beginnwing from Jammu and Kashmir, he said presiding over a high-level meeting here.

Related News