Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
July 26, 2019

Grant full consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav at the earliest: India to Pak

India on Thursday asked Pakistan to grant full consular access to KulbhushanJadhav at the earliest in “full compliance and conformity” with last week’s verdict in his case by the International Court of Justice.

  External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India is in touch with the Pakistani authorities on the issue.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” in April 2017 following which India had moved the ICJ.

The Hague-based ICJ last week ordered Pakistan to undertake an “effective review and reconsideration” of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and asked it to grant consular access to him without further delay.

“We expect that full consular access to Jadhav should be granted at the earliest in full compliance and conformity with the judgement of the ICJ and the Vienna Convention,” Kumar said during a weekly media briefing.

“We are in touch with the Pakistani authorities in this regard through diplomatic channels,” he added. The MEA spokesperson said India has conveyed its demands to Pakistan.

