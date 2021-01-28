Guidelines issued on wastage of COVID-19 vaccines

The Union health ministry has issued detailed guidelines to the states and Union territories to ensure that there is no wastage of COVID-19 vaccines and for that purpose, the vaccinators at the session sites have been allowed to add additional beneficiaries, apart from the 100 scheduled for the day, in case they do not turn up.

Responding to a question at a press conference here on how the ministry is dealing with vaccine wastage across the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said when the vaccination programme was rolled out, a 10-per cent wastage was factored in.

“We have issued detailed guidelines to the states and Union territories on how to avoid wastage of vaccines. We have made our digital platform more flexible and have permitted that apart from the scheduled 100 beneficiaries, the person handling the vaccination session at a particular site can add additional people as long as they are part of the database. This is being done to ensure that there is a lesser wastage of the vaccines.

“Going ahead, we would also be sharing the data of vaccine wastage as we analyse it,” he said.