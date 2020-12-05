national, Today's Paper
IANS
Chandigarh,
UPDATED: December 5, 2020, 11:28 PM

Haryana minister, who got 1st dose of Covid vaccine, tests positive

IANS
Chandigarh,
UPDATED: December 5, 2020, 11:28 PM

Almost a fortnight after voluntarily taking the first test dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday tested positive for the virus.

Vij tweeted that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment, about 50 km from here. On November 20, Vij was given a shot of Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ for which he had volunteered. Besides Vij, over 400 people from Haryana, including the Vice Chancellor of PanditBhagwatDayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, O.P. Kalra, participated in the trials.

Trending News

People in Kupwara brave cold to vote for redressing their grievances

Five burglars arrested in Sopore: Police

Representational Photo

Motorcyclist injured in Sopore accident

Abdullahs, Muftis destroyed J&K Minerals, J&K Cements: Darakhshan

PGIMS Head of the Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Unit, DhruvChaudhary, said it is not known whether Vij received a vaccine or placebo, as shots for the volunteers were selected randomly by a computer.

On Friday, a deputation of the JannayakJanta Party (JJP), Haryana government’s alliance partner, had met Vij over its demand to withdraw criminal cases registered against the protesting farmers.

Also, yoga guru Ramdev had called on Vij at his office in Chandigarh on December 1. On its part, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said that the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine could be determined only fourteen days after a second dose.

Latest News

People in Kupwara brave cold to vote for redressing their grievances

U-turn on Roshni Act puts BJP in deep waters: NC

Shun confrontation mode against protesting farmers: NC to Centre

Farooq, Omar express grief over Dr Zargar's demise

“Covaxin has been designed to be efficacious. Covaxin clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days post the second dose,” said the company in a statement.

Related News