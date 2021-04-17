Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) Dargah closed till April 30

Hazrat Nizamud din Aulia Dargah here will remain closed till April 30 in view of the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, its chairman Afsar Ali Nizami said on Saturday.

“We took the decision keeping in view the daily rise in coronavirus cases in the capital. Even though we have been following all COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, we thought it best to keep the dargah closed till April 30,” said Nizami, chairperson, Dargah Sharif HazratNizamuddinAuliya. In case the prevailing situation does not improve, we can extend the dargah’s closure date further, he added.