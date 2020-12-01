national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 11:32 PM

Health ministry asks states/UTs to determine COVID-19 test rates

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 11:32 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said it had issued written directions to states and Union Territories to form expert groups to study the market and determine the rates of COVID-19 tests.

In response to a question posed at a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said deciding the rates of the tests does not come under the purview if the Centre and is a state matter.

Trending News
[Image for representational purpose only]. Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Minimum temperatures dip below zero in Kashmir, Ladakh

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Students in dilemma as B.Ed, ICMR JRF test dates clash

Representational Photo

Minor boy who went missing last evening found dead in Budgam

Winter chill fails to dampen voters' zest in Kangan

“However, the Centre gives recommendations to the state and Union Territories from time to time on deciding the rate of tests in a rational and transparent manner.

“Last week, the Union health ministry wrote to all states to set up an expert group to study the market and determine the testing rates. The states have adopted different ways to fix the rates,” he said.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava said with the increase in production of kits by indigenous manufacturers, the price of COVID-19 testing kits has come down to Rs 75 for RT-PCR kits and Rs 37 for RNA kits. “The price has come dramatically down. India has started exporting the kits and the demand is much less than the supply, so the price has come down,” Bhargava said.

Related News