Help out newspaper industry: Vaiko urges PM

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide relief to newspaper industry by waiving customs duty on newsprint import, a two year tax holiday, and use of print media for making government announcements.

In a letter to Modi, a copy of which was released to the media here, Vaiko said: “The disastrous effects of Covid-19 have brought down the advertising revenues (which is most essential for the running of the newspaper) to almost nil and this is expected to continue for a longer period of time until the new normal is established and set rolling.”

“Logistical issues have also reduced the circulation, medium or large,” he added.

Vaiko requested Modi to consider the industry’s relief requests viz., waiver of customs duty on newsprint, complete tax holiday for next two fiscal periods; 100 per cent increase in government advertisement rates and settling of all outstanding dues.

He said the industry gives more than 30 lakh people jobs and these people are the ones who enlighten the society at large.

He said a delegation of newspaper industry leaders – N.Ram, The Hindu Group, Aathimoolam, Dinamalar, R.M.R.Ramesh, Dinakaran had met him and gave a letter detailing the problems faced by their industry.