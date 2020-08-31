national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: August 31, 2020, 11:22 PM

HM Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: August 31, 2020, 11:22 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the AIIMS here on August 18 for post-COVID care, was discharged on Monday morning, sources said.

The AIIMS had said in a statement on Saturday that “he has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time”.

On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease. He was later admitted to the AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache.

