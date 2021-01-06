Home Minister constitutes committee for Ladakh's development

Home Minister Amit Shah has decided to constitute a committee panel headed by the Minister of State for home G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday, which will address the problems of the Ladakh UT.

In a meeting chaired by Home Minister Shah, it was decided to constitute a panel headed by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. The committee will work for preservation and propagation of the language, culture and land of Ladakh through participation of the people of Ladakh. The committee will comprise nominees from the delegation that met the Home Minister, elected representatives from Ladakh, members of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and ex-officio members of government of India and the Ladakh administration.