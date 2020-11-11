Hopeful of de-escalation of tension: Army chief

Army chief general MM Naravane on Tuesday said that he was hopeful that the Indian and Chinese militaries will be able to reach an agreement on disengagement and de-escalation of tension in eastern Ladakh.

In an address at a seminar, the army chief said senior military commanders of India and China are holding talks to iron out modalities for deescalation of tension in eastern Ladakh.

“We are hopeful of reaching an agreement which is mutually acceptable and is really beneficial in keeping with the overarching policy guidelines,” he said.

The chief of Army staff also said that the situation in eastern Ladakh is quite stable. General Naravane was speaking at a conclave organised by Bharatshakti.In, a portal on defence and military issues.

Referring to Indian troops deployed in the high-altitude region, he said they are equipped with appropriate clothing and weapons, and added that there is no shortage whatsoever. The eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks on Friday had broadly discussed disengagement of troops from specific friction points. In a joint statement released earlier on Friday, the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) described the talks as candid, in-depth and constructive.