HRD ministry begins consultations on reopening schools

The HRD ministry on Monday began consultation with states and other stakeholders on reopening of schools which have been closed since March due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meeting chaired by Secretary School Education, Anita Karwal, the state education secretaries also deliberated upon health and safety of students, hygiene measures in schools and issues regarding online and digital education.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the suggestions will be examined and sent to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Obtained valuable suggestions from state governments regarding issues related to school education. Our priority has always been the safety and security of students and teachers,” the minister said in a tweet.

According to ministry officials, suggestions received from states included staggered classes, non compulsion of maintaining attendance, calling students on alternative days and a flexible plan to be able to avoid any exigencies.