national
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 1:01 AM

ICAI opens representative office in Leh

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 1:01 AM
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday opened a representative office in Leh.

“This initiative will aid in development of the newly-formed Union Territory by extending support to government initiatives besides spreading knowledge in the field of accountancy and facilitating services to the upcoming and existing members and students,” it said in a release. According to the release, 75 per cent of registration fee will be waived for students pursuing chartered accountancy course from the Union Territory of Ladakh.

