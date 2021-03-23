IMD launches Climate Data Service Portal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday launched a Climate Data Service Portal with data of over 100 years which can be accessed by the public.

The Climate Data Services Portal has been developed by IMD, Pune with user-friendly platforms for climate data management and supply to the users. It complements fully automated climate data management processes from real-time data acquisition to expeditious data dissemination.

The IMD has meteorological data since 1900. The major components of the portal are real-time monitoring of weather observations recorded by IMD observatories, encapsulated IMD Metadata Portal, other reports and dashboards, online access to meteorological data through data supply portal. It also has a free download facility for gridded temperature and rainfall data of India, climatological tables — extremes and normal, information on monsoon rainfall and cyclone frequencies.