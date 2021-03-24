national, Today's Paper
India at forefront to prevent non-communicable diseases: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the launch of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing, in New Delhi on January 16, 2021. PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India is at the “forefront” of initiatives that seek to prevent non-communicable diseases (NCD).

Modi’s remarks came after the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) commended India’s remarkable progress in reducing premature mortality from NCD.

Expressing gratitude to UNITAR, the Prime Minister said in a tweet, “India is at the forefront of initiatives that seek to prevent non-communicable diseases and further wellness. Grateful to UNITAR for their kind words. Together, we all have to make our planet healthier”.

The UNITAR also sought India’s cooperation in promoting lessons of the National Multisectoral Action Plan (NMAP) for prevention and control of common NCDs. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also tweeted on the subject. Bagchi wrote, “Long strides towards tackling non-communicable diseases (NCD). UNITAR commends India’s remarkable progress to reduce pre-mature mortality from NCDs and seeks cooperation with Government of India to promote lessons learned from implementation of the NMAP for Prevention and Control of Common NCDs.”

